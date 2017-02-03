Vacant pole barn burns to the ground ...

Vacant pole barn burns to the ground in Williamston

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: MLive.com

Firefighters arrived at about 9 a.m. to the structure in the 3400 block of Corwin Road, Williamston Assistant Fire Chief Brad Johnson said. It was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, so they prevented spreading and waited for it to collapse, Johnson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan 13 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Dansville.The Burning Bed (Sep '08) Nov '16 DHSGrad 19
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
Wooden nickel saloon (Oct '15) Sep '16 Nikki 2
Gary Kirby (Jul '16) Jul '16 James 1
News Sex-ed appointment riles Okemos parents (Nov '06) Mar '16 Alison 4
News High Water Bills Hit Williamston (Aug '14) Aug '14 brenda bartkowiak 1
See all Williamston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamston Forum Now

Williamston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Williamston, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC