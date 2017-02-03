Vacant pole barn burns to the ground in Williamston
Firefighters arrived at about 9 a.m. to the structure in the 3400 block of Corwin Road, Williamston Assistant Fire Chief Brad Johnson said. It was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, so they prevented spreading and waited for it to collapse, Johnson said.
