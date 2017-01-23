Teacher uses public-sector job for pe...

Teacher uses public-sector job for personal agenda

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Washington Examiner

If you ask some parents in Williamston, Mich., the poll is spot on, considering how Explorer Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Brett Meteyer put his own politics above patriotism by refusing to show President Trump's inaugural address . "I am anxious about showing Mr. Trump's inaugural address, given his past inflammatory and degrading comments about minorities, women and the disabled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Cops in Perry (Oct '07) Jan 13 Perry res of 31 y... 37
Dansville.The Burning Bed (Sep '08) Nov '16 DHSGrad 19
Perry Michigan Bullies Yet to be Held Accountable Sep '16 PapaRon1347 1
Wooden nickel saloon (Oct '15) Sep '16 Nikki 2
Gary Kirby (Jul '16) Jul '16 James 1
News Sex-ed appointment riles Okemos parents (Nov '06) Mar '16 Alison 4
News High Water Bills Hit Williamston (Aug '14) Aug '14 brenda bartkowiak 1
See all Williamston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamston Forum Now

Williamston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Williamston, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC