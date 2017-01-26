Teacher says he won't show Trumpa

Wednesday Jan 18

A Williamston teacher's decision not to show President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration speech to his students prompted strong reactions on social media after a letter to parents was shared by Williamston graduate and current syndicated radio host Steve Gruber. On his website, Gruber, who also has two children in the school district, posted an email sent to parents Monday by Brett Meteyer, a fourth-grade teacher at Williamston's Explorer Elementary School.

