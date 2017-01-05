'It's Not Your Room, It's You' by Les...

'It's Not Your Room, It's You' by Leslie Hart-Davidson is Released

WILLIAMSTON, Mich., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Author Leslie Hart-Davidson of HDD Studios has released her second interior design book, "It's Not Your Room, It's You." This irreverent and practical how-to manual helps homeowners address their home improvement project inaction in order to create beautiful, functional spaces in their home.

