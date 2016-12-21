Centurion's Compass Now for Pleural and Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement

Centurion Medical Products , a company out of Williamston, Michigan, is releasing its new Compass digital pressure transducer for providing real-time measurement of pleural and intra-abdominal pressures. The disposable device can be a helpful safety tool when draining fluid from the pleural space, as well as for diagnosing intra-abdominal hypertension and abdominal compartment syndrome.

