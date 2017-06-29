You Received a Notice of Removal to Federal Courta "Now What?
To the practitioner who spends most of his time litigating in the state courts, removal to federal court may by an infrequent event, and the receipt of a notice of removal might cause some unease because of unfamiliarity with the mechanics and underlying law. Whether the practitioner is seeking to remove a case to federal court, or attempting to have it remanded, the obvious place to start, of course, is the statute governing removal, which is found at 28 U.S. C. Section 1441.
