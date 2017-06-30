One Hospital Treated 36 People For Heroin Overdoses In Less Than 24 Hours
A "potentially lethal" batch of heroin sparked 36 overdoses over a span of 24 hours Thursday in Pennsylvania, shocking officials in the region. The rash of overdoses occurred in Williamsport, PA, an area hard hit by opioid abuse.
