More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Backlash against Kathy Griffin continues to grow with at least four venues announcing that they had canceled her performances after the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have canceled shows.

