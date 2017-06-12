Inspector General releases list of we...

Inspector General releases list of welfare fraud charges

Monday Jun 12 Read more: WPMT-TV York

The Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 64 individuals between April 1 and April 30, 2017. The restitution owed the commonwealth in these cases totals $287,659.80.

