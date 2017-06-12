Inspector General releases list of welfare fraud charges
The Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against 64 individuals between April 1 and April 30, 2017. The restitution owed the commonwealth in these cases totals $287,659.80.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A man on his porch
|Jun 18
|Denise Dixon
|1
|More Kathy Griffin shows cancelled as backlash ...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar '17
|JenLynAndy
|2
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC