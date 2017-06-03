Griffin not - laying down' for Trump, fears career is over
Embattled comedian Kathy Griffin says she's not afraid of Donald Trump and plans to keep making fun of him but maintained that she's sorry for a video that depicted her holding a likeness of the president's severed, bloody head. At a rambling press conference Friday, Griffin tearfully predicted her career is over and said Trump "broke me."
