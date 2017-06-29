Epidemic of Overdoses in Lycoming County

Epidemic of Overdoses in Lycoming County

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Doctors in Williamsport will not know for sure until tests come back, but they believe there is a potentially lethal batch of heroin in Lycoming County. Doctors at Susquehanna Health in Williamsport typically treat one or two overdose patients a day.

