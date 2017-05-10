Storm removes large section of church...

Storm removes large section of church's roof, but services will continue

Tuesday May 2

A worship service will go on as scheduled Sunday at Bethel AME Church in downtown Williamsport despite extensive damage to the roof of the edifice built in the 1860s. "We will not cancel services for any reason," the Rev.

