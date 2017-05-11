No Police Force, No Police Bills

Thursday May 11 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Many communities that rely on state police for coverage don't have enough people to support and maintain a local police department, but two area townships that are among the largest and wealthiest in our area simply choose not to have their own departments. Loyalsock and Hazle Townships have a police budget of zero.

