No Police Force, No Police Bills
Many communities that rely on state police for coverage don't have enough people to support and maintain a local police department, but two area townships that are among the largest and wealthiest in our area simply choose not to have their own departments. Loyalsock and Hazle Townships have a police budget of zero.
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar '17
|JenLynAndy
|2
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|Looking for Biological Grandmother (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
