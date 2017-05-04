Homeless man may have been sleeping w...

Homeless man may have been sleeping when swept into river, coroner says

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: PennLive.com

That is the theory of Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. about the death of George L. Hoover Sr. His body was found wrapped in a tent a short distance from shore in the east end of Williamsport shortly after rescue crews were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. Hoover's family told investigators he frequently made a wooded area in the 1000 block of Commerce Park Drive his temporary residence, city police said. The cause of death remains unknown but Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13) Apr 7 Edith2341 2
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Apr '17 makethiscountrygr... 31
Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe... Mar '17 JenLynAndy 2
Searching for Plug Jan '17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan '17 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan '17 silly rabbit 71
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
See all Williamsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Lycoming County was issued at May 08 at 8:02AM EDT

Williamsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Williamsport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC