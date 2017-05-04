Homeless man may have been sleeping when swept into river, coroner says
That is the theory of Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. about the death of George L. Hoover Sr. His body was found wrapped in a tent a short distance from shore in the east end of Williamsport shortly after rescue crews were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. Hoover's family told investigators he frequently made a wooded area in the 1000 block of Commerce Park Drive his temporary residence, city police said. The cause of death remains unknown but Capt.
