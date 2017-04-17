SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel Makes Its Debut in Pennsylvania
The SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel is opening its doors to guests in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The property is one of the first of its kind to join one of the newest hotel brands in the industry - SureStay Hotel Group .
