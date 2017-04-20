Senator Langerholc Joins Coal Caucus

Senator Langerholc Joins Coal Caucus

As regulatory burdens threaten to cripple an already-struggling coal industry, Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. has joined the Senate's Coal Caucus to help revive coal as an affordable and reliable source of energy. The Coal Caucus, led by Sen. Gene Yaw and John Yudichak is a bipartisan effort that included 20 members of the Senate last session.

