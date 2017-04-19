Ray of Light Awards - 2017

Ray of Light Awards - 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Join us in the theatre, then on WNEP2, for the best-of-the-best in high school stage productions! 22 productions from 15 area schools are hoping to grab a hold of their own Ray of Light! The event is conceived, adjudicated and produced by Williamsport's Community Theatre League . Saturday, May 20, 2017: the gala event begins at 12:30pm with the Red Carpet Arrival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13) Apr 7 Edith2341 2
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Apr 3 makethiscountrygr... 31
Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe... Mar '17 JenLynAndy 2
Searching for Plug Jan '17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan '17 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan '17 silly rabbit 71
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
See all Williamsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsport Forum Now

Williamsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Williamsport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC