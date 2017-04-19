Ray of Light Awards - 2017

Join us in the theatre, then on WNEP2, for the best-of-the-best in high school stage productions! 22 productions from 15 area schools are hoping to grab a hold of their own Ray of Light! The event is conceived, adjudicated and produced by Williamsport's Community Theatre League . Saturday, May 20, 2017: the gala event begins at 12:30pm with the Red Carpet Arrival.

