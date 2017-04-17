Rain, gusty storms to whisk away sunshine from northeastern US at midweek
Following sunshine and gorgeous weather for outdoor activities earlier this week, stormy weather will return to the Northeast at midweek. Although temperatures on Tuesday will turn out cooler than on Monday, especially in northern New England and the I-95 corridor, plenty of strong April sunshine will still produce a beautiful spring day in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr 7
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr 3
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar 19
|JenLynAndy
|2
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
