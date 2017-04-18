Manitowoc, Stephenson Celebrate New NTC55 Truck?Crane

Manitowoc Cranes celebrated the release and first five retail orders of the new National Crane NTC55 truck crane at a special ceremony at ConExpo 2017. Five of Stephenson's customers who placed orders for the new truck crane were honored at the celebration: Mount Joy, Pa.-based Greiner Crane, the first company to purchase the NTC55; York, Pa.-based Iron Stag Crane Service; Williamsport, Pa.-based Allison Crane & Rigging; Skippack, Pa.-based H&K Group; and Bob's Crane Service, based in Kennett Square, Pa.

