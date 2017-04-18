Geisinger doctor may be forced to lea...

Geisinger doctor may be forced to leave U.S.

A resident physician training at Geisinger Medical Center will be forced to return to his native Egypt unless he wins a reprieve from the U.S. government. The government has denied, without explanation, Dr. Ahmed Alabbady's request for a waiver of his visa expiration.

