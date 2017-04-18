Drillers: Permit limbo hurts Pennsylv...

Drillers: Permit limbo hurts Pennsylvania's competitiveness

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated Press As Pennsylvania's governor touts the potential for billions of dollars in new investment by petrochemical manufacturers, his environmental agency is struggling to process applications to drill the natural gas wells that will be needed to supply the fledgling industry. An analysis by the industry-funded Marcellus Shale Coalition shows that approval times for a key permit are going up in two of the three regional offices that review them.

