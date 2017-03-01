Voters in Lycoming County Optimistic After Trump's Speech
In his first speech to Congress, President Donald Trump called for solidarity between parties to repair our country. Why not talk to the real repairmen and women in Williamsport to find out what they think about trump's plan to mend America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC