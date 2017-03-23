Travelers show patience while snow-stranded

KYLE WIND / STAFF PHOTO Tom and Kathy Kodiak of Naperville, Illinois, who were traveling to Pike County, waited out the blizzard at the Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel in Scranton. Tom and Kathy Kodiak drove more than 700 miles to visit an uncle in Pike County, but the Blizzard of 2017 stranded the couple in Scranton about 40 miles short of their goal.

