Travelers show patience while snow-st...

Travelers show patience while snow-stranded

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Times-Tribune

KYLE WIND / STAFF PHOTO Tom and Kathy Kodiak of Naperville, Illinois, who were traveling to Pike County, waited out the blizzard at the Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel in Scranton. Tom and Kathy Kodiak drove more than 700 miles to visit an uncle in Pike County, but the Blizzard of 2017 stranded the couple in Scranton about 40 miles short of their goal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe... Mar 19 JenLynAndy 2
Searching for Plug Jan '17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan '17 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan '17 silly rabbit 71
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Jack5656 30
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
News Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10) Nov '16 Dean 7
See all Williamsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsport Forum Now

Williamsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Williamsport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC