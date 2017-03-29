Transplant Recipient Grateful to Donor's Family
Over the weekend, we showed you a woman from Lycoming County meeting the family in New Jersey that donated the organs of their 15-year-old son. Now, she's back home in the Williamsport area and talking with Newswatch 16 about what it meant to meet that family and the special, lifesaving friendship she now shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Williamsport (Aug '13)
|Apr 7
|Edith2341
|2
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Apr 3
|makethiscountrygr...
|31
|Looking for my bio grandmother Margaret Elizabe...
|Mar 19
|JenLynAndy
|2
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC