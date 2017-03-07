Superload from Lycoming County Headed To New York Bridge Project
Parts of the bridge were built in Lycoming County. Newswatch 16 was there this morning as two final giant beams left Williamsport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
