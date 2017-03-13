State police flagged contractor in radio project
The Pennsylvania State Police flagged the major contractor on a foundering statewide radio project for what it described as deficient work on "grounding" for metal towers and preventive maintenance, placing it on the Contractor Responsibility Program list in 2015, records obtained recently by The Caucus reveal. And, a top state police official alleged a subcontractor later submitted "inaccurate and deceptive" documents on work it claimed to have done to correct flaws, the records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC