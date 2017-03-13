State police flagged contractor in ra...

State police flagged contractor in radio project

Saturday Mar 4

The Pennsylvania State Police flagged the major contractor on a foundering statewide radio project for what it described as deficient work on "grounding" for metal towers and preventive maintenance, placing it on the Contractor Responsibility Program list in 2015, records obtained recently by The Caucus reveal. And, a top state police official alleged a subcontractor later submitted "inaccurate and deceptive" documents on work it claimed to have done to correct flaws, the records show.

Williamsport, PA

