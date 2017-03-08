Pirates expected to move August 20 game against Cards to Williamsport
Typically, when ESPN airs a baseball game from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, it features over-sized 12-year-olds and their over-bearing coaches. The Pirates are expected to move their August 20 home game against the St. Louis Cardinals from Pittsburgh to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
