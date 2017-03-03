Larger Than Life Inflatable Colon Greets Visitors in Lycoming County

Visitors to UPMC Susquehanna Health in Williamsport were greeted with a pretty large surprise inside the lobby today -- a 10 foot colon! "I try to tell patients all the time even if you're nervous or embarrassed about this being your backside, take advantage of this technology and capitalize on it for the benefit of your health," said Dr. Heather Gerst.

