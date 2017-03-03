Larger Than Life Inflatable Colon Greets Visitors in Lycoming County
Visitors to UPMC Susquehanna Health in Williamsport were greeted with a pretty large surprise inside the lobby today -- a 10 foot colon! "I try to tell patients all the time even if you're nervous or embarrassed about this being your backside, take advantage of this technology and capitalize on it for the benefit of your health," said Dr. Heather Gerst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC