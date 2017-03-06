Former Philly cop acquitted of love t...

Former Philly cop acquitted of love triangle murder charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. Former Philadelphia police officer David Wade Howard -- who served about six years in prison for wounding a man he caught in bed with an ex-wife -- was acquitted Thursday of first-degree murder in the Easter Sunday 2014 shooting of another man in yet another love triangle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for Plug Jan '17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan '17 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan '17 silly rabbit 71
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Jack5656 30
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
News Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10) Nov '16 Dean 7
News Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha... Nov '16 mike kelley 2
See all Williamsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsport Forum Now

Williamsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Williamsport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC