Former Philly cop acquitted of love triangle murder charges
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. Former Philadelphia police officer David Wade Howard -- who served about six years in prison for wounding a man he caught in bed with an ex-wife -- was acquitted Thursday of first-degree murder in the Easter Sunday 2014 shooting of another man in yet another love triangle.
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan '17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
