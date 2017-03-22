Engineer Updates LT Supers on Hyde Sanitary Sewer Overflow and DEP Requirements
Engineer Todd Banks with Stiffler and McGraw Engineering updated the Lawrence Township Supervisors regarding the Hyde sanitary sewer overflow and requirements by the state Department of Environmental Protection. Banks said the Clearfield Municipal Authority has been under DEP order to close the SSO by June 30, but that is not something that can happen that soon.
