Charges Filed Against Woman Who Tried to Sell Access Card
A Lycoming County woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to sell her SNAP benefits on a Facebook page, according to state investigators. The Office of the Inspector General has charged Tanya Keenan-Mack, 37, of Williamsport with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program trafficking and access device fraud after she made a post to social media attempting to sell her benefits in exchange for drugs.
