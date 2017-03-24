Charges Filed Against Woman Who Tried...

Charges Filed Against Woman Who Tried to Sell Access Card

Friday Mar 24 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A Lycoming County woman is facing multiple charges after attempting to sell her SNAP benefits on a Facebook page, according to state investigators. The Office of the Inspector General has charged Tanya Keenan-Mack, 37, of Williamsport with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program trafficking and access device fraud after she made a post to social media attempting to sell her benefits in exchange for drugs.

