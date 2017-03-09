Canadian dollar hits lowest this year...

Canadian dollar hits lowest this year as oil slumps, Fed weighs

The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in two months against the greenback on Wednesday as oil prices collapsed, and as the US dollar surged with strong jobs data that heightened expectations of a USA interest rate hike next week. US crude prices were down 1.45 per cent at $52.37 a barrel after an industry report pointed to a large rise in crude inventories in the United States, renewing oversupply concerns despite OPEC output curbs.

