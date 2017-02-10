Wolf Keeps Penn State Funding Flat in...

Wolf Keeps Penn State Funding Flat in State Budget Proposal

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Statecollege.com

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday unveiled his proposed $81 billion 2017-18 state budget, which includes no broad-based tax increase. Under Wolf's proposal, Penn State would receive $230,436,000 in general support funds in 2017-18, the same appropriation as the current year.

