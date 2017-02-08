Teacher convicted of asking 11-year-old girl for sex loses appeal for new trial

A former teacher convicted in a child-sex case will keep serving a 10- to 20-year prison term after a state Superior Court panel rejected his claims that his lawyer was ineffective. Bodle, now 49, of Williamsport, is behind bars after being convicted in March 2010 of trying to convince an 11-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.