Teacher convicted of asking 11-year-old girl for sex loses appeal for new trial
A former teacher convicted in a child-sex case will keep serving a 10- to 20-year prison term after a state Superior Court panel rejected his claims that his lawyer was ineffective. Bodle, now 49, of Williamsport, is behind bars after being convicted in March 2010 of trying to convince an 11-year-old girl to have sex with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan 17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan 11
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan 9
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC