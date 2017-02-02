Lock Haven and Lafayette gets local recruits
Lafayette and Lock Haven plucked some local talent on Letter of Intent Day. Williamsport teammates Jalen Jackson and Elliott Walker and teaming up at Lock Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan 17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan '17
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC