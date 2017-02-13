Local wrestling champion Marsteller avoids prison

Chance Marsteller, Kennard-Dale's four-time PIAA wrestling champion, has avoided both prison and any felony convictions for an August incident at Lock Haven University. Kennard-Dale wrestling champion Marsteller avoids prison Chance Marsteller, Kennard-Dale's four-time PIAA wrestling champion, has avoided both prison and any felony convictions for an August incident at Lock Haven University.

