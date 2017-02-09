NEPA lawmakers get committee spots
Eight lawmakers representing Northeast Pennsylvania sit this session on the powerful House and Senate Appropriations Committees that funnel budget and spending bills to the floor. The appropriations members are Sens. Lisa Baker, R-20, Lehman Twp.; David Argall, R-29, Tamaqua; Gene Yaw, R-23, Williamsport; and John Blake, D-22, Archbald and Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Plug
|Jan 17
|Kidcaboose
|1
|2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f...
|Jan 11
|ooooo baby
|1
|A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|71
|corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Jack5656
|30
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC