Meet a lifelong Republican joining th...

Meet a lifelong Republican joining the protests against US President Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Seventy-one miles into a 260-kilometre trip, the women riding the bus began to stir as the blackness of the morning lifted. They had gathered at 3.30am in a parking lot in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and now, as signs for Washington started appearing, one woman applied makeup with a mirror, another bounced a baby on her lap, and two more talked about what could happen when they got where they were going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for Plug Jan 17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan 11 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan 9 silly rabbit 71
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Jan 5 Jack5656 30
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
News Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10) Nov '16 Dean 7
News Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha... Nov '16 mike kelley 2
See all Williamsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsport Forum Now

Williamsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Williamsport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC