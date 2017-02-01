Meet a lifelong Republican joining the protests against US President Donald Trump

Seventy-one miles into a 260-kilometre trip, the women riding the bus began to stir as the blackness of the morning lifted. They had gathered at 3.30am in a parking lot in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and now, as signs for Washington started appearing, one woman applied makeup with a mirror, another bounced a baby on her lap, and two more talked about what could happen when they got where they were going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.