Liquor Stores Open on MLK Day

Monday Jan 16 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Liquor stores in Pennsylvania were open Monday for the first time in state history. A bill signed into law last year loosened some restrictions, including selling liquor on certain holidays.

