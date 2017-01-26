Girl inspires watchdog to target rape...

Girl inspires watchdog to target rape kit testing backlog Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Eleven-year-old Madison Wertz, of Williamsport, was inspired by watching a crime show to spend hours collecting signatures after school and over the summer on her petition to end the backlog in rape kit testing. Madison, a sixth grader at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School, said she was watching "Cold Justice" on YouTube with her dad when she learned about rape kits going untested in Flint, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for Plug Jan 17 Kidcaboose 1
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan 11 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan 9 silly rabbit 71
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Jan 5 Jack5656 30
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
News Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10) Nov '16 Dean 7
News Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha... Nov '16 mike kelley 2
See all Williamsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsport Forum Now

Williamsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Williamsport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC