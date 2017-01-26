Girl inspires watchdog to target rape kit testing backlog Updated at
Eleven-year-old Madison Wertz, of Williamsport, was inspired by watching a crime show to spend hours collecting signatures after school and over the summer on her petition to end the backlog in rape kit testing. Madison, a sixth grader at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School, said she was watching "Cold Justice" on YouTube with her dad when she learned about rape kits going untested in Flint, Michigan.
