Girl inspires watchdog to target rape kit testing backlog Updated at

Eleven-year-old Madison Wertz, of Williamsport, was inspired by watching a crime show to spend hours collecting signatures after school and over the summer on her petition to end the backlog in rape kit testing. Madison, a sixth grader at Lycoming Valley Intermediate School, said she was watching "Cold Justice" on YouTube with her dad when she learned about rape kits going untested in Flint, Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.