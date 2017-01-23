EMF Buys Affiliate In Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT LYCOMING BROADCAST FOUNDATION is selling noncommercial Contemporary Christian WPTC /WILLIAMSPORT, PA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $160,000. The station is an affiliate of EMF's K-LOVE network.
