2 alleged victims testify in sex case...

2 alleged victims testify in sex case against former coach

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Progress

A teen girl and another woman have testified that a former grade school basketball coach in Williamsport sexually abused them when they were children. Thirty-six-year-old Kelli Vassallo was held for court on Monday on charges including aggravated assault and corruption of minors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 alleged victims testify in sex case against f... Jan 11 ooooo baby 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Jan 9 silly rabbit 71
corruption by pa state police at f troop in mon... (Feb '10) Jan 5 Jack5656 30
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
News Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10) Nov '16 Dean 7
News Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha... Nov '16 mike kelley 2
Review: Linn, Ryan DDS - Ryan Linn DDS (Feb '10) Aug '16 Mee 5
See all Williamsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsport Forum Now

Williamsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Williamsport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC