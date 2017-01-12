2 alleged victims testify in sex case against former coach
A teen girl and another woman have testified that a former grade school basketball coach in Williamsport sexually abused them when they were children. Thirty-six-year-old Kelli Vassallo was held for court on Monday on charges including aggravated assault and corruption of minors.
