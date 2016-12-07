Teacher Suspended, Accused of Sexual ...

Teacher Suspended, Accused of Sexual Relationships with Underage Students

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A teacher in the Williamsport Area School District is off the job while she faces sex charges in another school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov 22 JennyLynnAndy23 1
News Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10) Nov '16 Dean 7
News Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha... Nov '16 mike kelley 2
Review: Linn, Ryan DDS - Ryan Linn DDS (Feb '10) Aug '16 Mee 5
J.K. Rishel Furniture Company (Aug '07) Aug '16 angelina 53
Williamsport First Lady Gets PFA Against Mayor Aug '16 Feminism Burns Di... 1
jeep (Jun '16) Jun '16 just saying 1
See all Williamsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsport Forum Now

Williamsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Williamsport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC