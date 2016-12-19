Protesting the Electoral Vote in Harrisburg
Because Donald Trump won the popular vote here in Pennsylvania, the state's 20 electors are Republicans and all cast their electoral votes for Donald Trump. Neither have the 20 electors, who've been besieged with mail, email, and a capitol rotunda full of protesters - none of which persuaded them to vote for someone other than Donald Trump.
