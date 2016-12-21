Many Questions Remain About Medical Marijuana in Pa.
Act 16, which was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on April 27, legalized medical marijuana under certain parameters . Once signed, the new law will take between 18 to 24 months to implement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
|Review: Linn, Ryan DDS - Ryan Linn DDS (Feb '10)
|Aug '16
|Mee
|5
|J.K. Rishel Furniture Company (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|angelina
|53
|Williamsport First Lady Gets PFA Against Mayor
|Aug '16
|Feminism Burns Di...
|1
|jeep (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|just saying
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC