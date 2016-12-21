Dauphin County native fatally shot in Williamsport, just months after getting out of prison
A man with ties to Dauphin County who was released from jail in September in an attempted homicide case was fatally shot in Williamsport shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. William Michael Blackwell, 31, was transported to Williamsport Regional Medical Center and then flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville where he was pronounced dead.
