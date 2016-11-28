Natural gas workers navigate energy's boom and bust
Matthew Dickey was a store manager for Finish Line, the athletic apparel retail chain, drifting between locations in Uniontown, Morgantown and Johnstown. Amy Gallagher had lost her clerical job at the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov 22
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Democrat candidate for PA Atty General Josh Sha...
|Nov '16
|mike kelley
|2
|Review: Linn, Ryan DDS - Ryan Linn DDS (Feb '10)
|Aug '16
|Mee
|5
|J.K. Rishel Furniture Company (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|angelina
|53
|Williamsport First Lady Gets PFA Against Mayor
|Aug '16
|Feminism Burns Di...
|1
|jeep (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|just saying
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC