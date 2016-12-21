Bear season in county extended into M...

Bear season in county extended into Monday

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Times Observer

The bear season in Warren County, according to WCO Eric McBride, was extended into Monday, Nov. 28, due to an increase in human-bear interactions and in an attempt to lower them. The total number of bears harvested across all three days was 2,308.

Williamsport, PA

