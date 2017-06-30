Police report four arrests in Mingo County
William Murphy, 43, from Williamson, was arrested Friday, June 30, on the misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and domestic battery by Sr. Trooper H. Rose with the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police .
