Officials say texting, alcohol caused wreck
A Williamson man was arrested following a single vehicle crash after law enforcement determined that alcohol and texting while driving were contributing factors in the collision.
Williamson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Maverick 808
|4,162
|Why don't people want to rent to someone with HUD?
|3 hr
|Anna
|2
|Russell Ooten
|5 hr
|lady
|11
|Jen tidwell
|Wed
|Anna
|12
|City Tire In Williamson
|Wed
|They screw you over
|5
|needing a male AKC registered Bloodhound for St... (Feb '11)
|Jul 4
|Andre Linoge
|43
|Older women and Snapchat
|Jul 4
|Grow Up
|7
